Goldmoney (TSE:XAU) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Goldmoney Inc. (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) were down 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.60 and last traded at C$1.60. Approximately 8,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 35,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.62.

Goldmoney Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.60 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.80. The firm has a market cap of C$121.06 million and a P/E ratio of -20.78.

Get Goldmoney alerts:

Goldmoney (TSE:XAU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 21st. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$119.46 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Goldmoney Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Goldmoney

Goldmoney Inc operates as a precious metal financial service and technology company worldwide. It is involved in the custody and storage of physical precious metals through Goldmoney.com online platform; and coin retailing and lending. The company also acts as dealer in the purchase and sale of physical precious metals in the form of bars, coins, and wafers through SchiffGold.com.

See Also

