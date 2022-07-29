Golos Blockchain Reaches Market Cap of $531,900.09 (GLS)

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. Golos Blockchain has a market capitalization of $531,900.09 and $191.00 worth of Golos Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Golos Blockchain has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One Golos Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007227 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007968 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00011577 BTC.

Decimal (DEL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 21,229.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004013 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000040 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CenterPrime (CPX) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003115 BTC.

Golos Blockchain Coin Profile

Golos Blockchain (GLS) uses the hashing algorithm. Golos Blockchain’s total supply is 303,009,268 coins. Golos Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @goloschain. The official website for Golos Blockchain is golos.id.

Buying and Selling Golos Blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Golos Blockchain was launched on 18 October 2016 as a code fork of the Steem blockchain. Golos Blockchain was conceived as a decentralized social network and an independent blogosphere/mass medium without censorship. Free transactionsFast block confirmations (3 seconds)Hierarchical role-based permissions (keys)Delegated Proof-of-Stake Consensus (DPoS)Placing your own dApps”

