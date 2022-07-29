Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $53.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $3.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,080. Goosehead Insurance has a 12-month low of $39.00 and a 12-month high of $181.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 346.83, a PEG ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Insider Transactions at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,811 shares of company stock worth $1,907,949 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goosehead Insurance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,688,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,676,000 after purchasing an additional 22,485 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,238,000 after acquiring an additional 54,772 shares during the period.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair lowered Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.