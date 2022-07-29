Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Citigroup

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KGI Securities began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a buy rating and a $3.20 price objective on the stock. China Renaissance began coverage on shares of Grab in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set a buy rating and a $4.20 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Grab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Grab stock opened at $2.97 on Thursday. Grab has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.07 and a quick ratio of 8.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average of $3.68.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.87 million. On average, analysts expect that Grab will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Grab in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,301,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the first quarter valued at $161,045,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $317,176,000. Institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

