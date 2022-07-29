Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading 16.7% Higher

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 16.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 297,125 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 145,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.94.

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Granada property, which comprises 2 mining leases and 50 mining claims covering an area of 1,474 hectares located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

