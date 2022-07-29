Graphic Packaging Holding to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GPK)

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. The consensus estimate for Graphic Packaging’s current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Graphic Packaging’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

GPK has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.48 on Friday. Graphic Packaging has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.43. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Graphic Packaging

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.