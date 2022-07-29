Great Diamond Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,846 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.67. 168,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,597,457. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.72.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

