Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBE traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.39. 25,511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,388,557. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200-day moving average is $50.57. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

About SPDR S&P Bank ETF

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

