Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $1.19 Million Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,275,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:SMH traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $235.34. The stock had a trading volume of 42,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,912,691. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $189.94 and a 1 year high of $318.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.54.

