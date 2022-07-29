Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $12.39 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,402 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,706 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up about 3.4% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $12,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 103,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 6,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 9.6% in the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 148,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,342,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mangham Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

GNR stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, reaching $53.70. 251 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,879. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.28 and a 200-day moving average of $58.32. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $65.66.

