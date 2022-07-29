Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,385 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $2,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $151,914,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,520,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,294,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,356 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,252,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,214 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,608,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,121,000 after acquiring an additional 885,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,123.0% during the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 768,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after acquiring an additional 705,974 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.06. 21,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,246,497. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.07 and a 52 week high of $55.54.

