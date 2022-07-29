Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $2.79 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $2,060,325,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,791,623 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $753,794,000 after buying an additional 903,057 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,754,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $470,458,000 after buying an additional 876,075 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.33. The company had a trading volume of 26,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $247.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.73. The stock has a market cap of $194.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.55. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities raised McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $282.77.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

