Great Diamond Partners LLC Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Great Diamond Partners LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,119 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,222 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 101.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB traded up $7.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $243.67. The company had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,394. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.96 and a 200-day moving average of $215.58. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $169.93 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

