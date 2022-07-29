Great Diamond Partners LLC Increases Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 295.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,599,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $236,749,000 after buying an additional 552,918 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 617,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,724,000 after buying an additional 254,892 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,644,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,909,000 after buying an additional 239,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Robert Half International by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 428,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,822,000 after buying an additional 212,927 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RHI stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.72. 1,252 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,890. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.07.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 27.92%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHI shares. Truist Financial lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.43.

In other Robert Half International news, CEO Paul F. Gentzkow sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.87, for a total value of $4,643,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,608,995.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

