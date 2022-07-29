Great Diamond Partners LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 116.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 5,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

IJH traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.42. 48,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,517. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $218.00 and a one year high of $292.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.