Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Great Diamond Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Great Diamond Partners LLC owned 0.23% of iShares Russell 3000 ETF worth $26,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $237.43. 2,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,136. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.49. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $209.16 and a 1-year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

