Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 773 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Great Diamond Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,403 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $66,870,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,800,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. 43.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,573,193. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.95.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

