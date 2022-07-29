Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 158 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 715 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delta Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $403.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $391.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $432.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ADBE. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

