GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.07

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 24287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.
GreenPower Motor Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84.
GreenPower Motor Company Profile
GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.
Featured Stories
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Receive News & Ratings for GreenPower Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenPower Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.