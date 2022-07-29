GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.07

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$4.07 and last traded at C$4.07, with a volume of 24287 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$4.22.

GreenPower Motor Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.12. The firm has a market capitalization of C$93.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.84.

GreenPower Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a suite of high-floor and low-floor electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo vans, double decker buses, and a cab and chassis.

Featured Stories

