Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) Short Interest Down 98.4% in July

Greggs plc (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the June 30th total of 131,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Greggs Price Performance

Greggs stock remained flat at $23.18 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.26. Greggs has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Greggs in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,450 ($41.57) to GBX 3,000 ($36.14) in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

