Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Up 3.5%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.71 and last traded at $17.59. 123,139 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 412,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping Trading Up 1.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.04 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Grindrod Shipping Cuts Dividend

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $86.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.45 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 48.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the second quarter valued at $94,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping

(Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 32 vessels consisting of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.