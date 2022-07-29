Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.
Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Up 7.3 %
Shares of GCHOY opened at 10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 10.09. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 13.53.
About Grupo Nutresa S. A.
