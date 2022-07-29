Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) Plans $0.02 Dividend

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, July 29th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0157 per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of GCHOY opened at 10.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is 10.09. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 1-year low of 7.50 and a 1-year high of 13.53.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

About Grupo Nutresa S. A.

(Get Rating)

See Also

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.