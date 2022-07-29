Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Benchmark

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark to $17.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.25.

NYSE TV opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.37. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.38 and a one year high of $14.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $907.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.64 million. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 59.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.0876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.58%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TV. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 240.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 125,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 88,623 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 58,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 10,838 shares during the period. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos now owns 988,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 11,656 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 7,093,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,467,000 after buying an additional 537,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

