Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 654 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,416 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,248,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 331,347,190 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $17,064,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,936,922 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after buying an additional 6,279,484 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,503,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,399 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $35.54 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.45). Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $35.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.