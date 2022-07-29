Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Acquires 6,703 Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,112,000. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 15,308 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Shares of iShares Global REIT ETF stock opened at $25.98 on Friday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $30.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07.

