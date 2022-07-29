Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,526 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEA. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.