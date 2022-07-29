Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $889,483,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 204.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,991,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth $282,258,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 16,339,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 131.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 584,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.91% of the company’s stock.
Citigroup Stock Performance
Shares of C opened at $52.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.35 and a 200-day moving average of $54.61. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.60.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Citigroup (C)
- Windfall Profits Have Exxon Mobil On Track For New Highs
- Adobe Stock, Why some investors are bullish, and others are not
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.