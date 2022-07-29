Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $194.15 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $182.70 and its 200 day moving average is $202.35.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

