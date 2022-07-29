Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Purchases 157 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,071 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 0.5% of Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $387,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Tesla by 35.8% during the first quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 3,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,271,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 528,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $569,069,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.8% in the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 142,541 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $153,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $842.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $717.58 and a 200 day moving average of $848.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $873.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total transaction of $4,376,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,381.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 5,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $875.23, for a total value of $4,376,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,381.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,268 shares of company stock valued at $53,221,004 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,400.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $855.21.

Tesla Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.