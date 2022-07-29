Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 1,975 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 39.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239,022 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,496,676,000 after acquiring an additional 201,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $2,925,852,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,881,290 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,574,414,000 after purchasing an additional 801,954 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,601,132 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,533,877,000 after purchasing an additional 584,227 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,526,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,523,024,000 after purchasing an additional 341,661 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.75 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $355.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.64.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Walmart from $159.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walmart from $139.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

