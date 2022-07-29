Gryphon Financial Partners LLC Sells 328 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,801 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target by 12,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $159.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Target from $253.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.44.

Target Company Profile



Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

