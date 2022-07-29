Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $4,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,153,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,435,689,000 after purchasing an additional 122,140 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,506,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,928,621,000 after acquiring an additional 541,283 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,647,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,050,072,000 after acquiring an additional 119,144 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $679,643,000 after purchasing an additional 82,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,956,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,306,000 after purchasing an additional 147,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on EXR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $228.00 to $184.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Extra Space Storage Price Performance

NYSE:EXR opened at $188.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.35). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 97.40%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.