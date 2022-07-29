Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Boosts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $4,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Okta by 260.0% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Okta from $225.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.33.

Insider Activity

Okta Stock Performance

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $320,279.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $98.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.70.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. Okta’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

