Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 1,250 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $5,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 3.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,100,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,074,000 after purchasing an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Pavion Blue Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 24,864 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 228,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,316,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,817,000. 92.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Baker Hughes news, Director Michael R. Dumais bought 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.39 per share, with a total value of $243,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,977 shares in the company, valued at $609,189.03. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,231,826 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,745,876 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.86.

Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $19.84 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is currently -167.44%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

