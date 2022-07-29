Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys Shares of 161,415 Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 161,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRAB. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $4,985,119,000. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $1,373,168,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $504,301,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $317,176,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at $131,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GRAB. China Renaissance began coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.20 price objective for the company. HSBC lowered their target price on Grab from $7.50 to $4.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Grab in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.20 target price for the company. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Grab in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Grab from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

NASDAQ GRAB opened at $2.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.68. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $2.26 and a 12-month high of $13.29.

Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.87 million. As a group, analysts expect that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

