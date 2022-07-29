Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after buying an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after purchasing an additional 15,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth about $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $58.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.85 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com cut Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.11.

About Cardinal Health

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

