Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.89 Million Stock Position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,853 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,301,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. 50.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $64.05 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $58.64 and a 1 year high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.692 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. CIBC downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.66.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.