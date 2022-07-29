Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma Stock Down 0.1 %

RPRX stock opened at $43.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a quick ratio of 21.95, a current ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

Royalty Pharma ( NASDAQ:RPRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 26.46%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In other news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $1,054,527.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.85, for a total value of $929,820.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,859,679.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 508,741 shares of company stock worth $20,969,282. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RPRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.