Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $6.50 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $455,752,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,686,082,000 after buying an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,978,740 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $635,207,000 after buying an additional 581,388 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,540,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,892,000 after buying an additional 544,288 shares during the period. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $76,013,000.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,755.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $749,160.97. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total transaction of $118,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,520.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on A shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial lowered Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.75.

A stock opened at $131.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.34. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.52 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

