Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Invests $2.99 Million in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 120,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KIM. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 5.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,094,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $914,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,534 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 58,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Kimco Realty by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 113,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on KIM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.65.

In related news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,190,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KIM opened at $21.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.40. Kimco Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $18.52 and a 1 year high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

