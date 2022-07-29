Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Purchases New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,111,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,973,000 after buying an additional 58,204 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in AerCap by 382.5% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,243 shares during the last quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Tran Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,189,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,784,000 after purchasing an additional 88,349 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 8.3% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,082,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,444,000 after purchasing an additional 82,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in AerCap by 16.6% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,080,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,320,000 after purchasing an additional 154,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

AER stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.98. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $37.20 and a 52 week high of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.14.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. AerCap’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

