Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 415,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 268,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. 84.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Cardinal Health from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.11.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of CAH opened at $58.88 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $64.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.28.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 155.24% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $44.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.4957 dividend. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.18%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

