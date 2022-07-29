Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,600 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEY. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in KeyCorp by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.25.

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $17.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. KeyCorp has a one year low of $16.41 and a one year high of $27.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.35.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 34.21%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

