Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes $1.06 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 382.5% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,460,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,243 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,168,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the first quarter valued at about $17,545,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 861,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,361,000 after acquiring an additional 292,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,690,000. 96.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AerCap alerts:

AerCap Stock Down 0.1 %

AerCap stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $37.20 and a 52-week high of $71.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. AerCap’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AerCap from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.