Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Takes $1.26 Million Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,890 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,427 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 210.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 26,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,899,000 after acquiring an additional 13,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

In other First Citizens BancShares news, Director Robert T. Newcomb acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $669.55 per share, for a total transaction of $502,162.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $669,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. acquired 254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $58,093,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,018 shares of company stock valued at $693,760. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $740.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $598.01 and a twelve month high of $947.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $672.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $705.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.04.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $16.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $13.48 by $3.22. First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $14.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 63.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

