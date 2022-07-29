Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $3,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in PerkinElmer in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PerkinElmer Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $154.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.13. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.33. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 4.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PKI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PerkinElmer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.71.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

