GYEN Trading 1.6% Higher This Week (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, GYEN has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. One GYEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $20.24 million and $59,949.00 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.49 or 0.00852566 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004150 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002212 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001538 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00015647 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001684 BTC.
GYEN Coin Profile
GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 coins and its circulating supply is 2,733,961,999 coins. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.
Buying and Selling GYEN
