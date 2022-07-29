Haleon (NYSE:HLN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Haleon in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Haleon Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $7.00 on Monday. Haleon has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $8.50.

Haleon Company Profile

Haleon plc engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides therapeutic oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

