Hammerson plc Announces Dividend of GBX 0.20 (LON:HMSO)

Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Hammerson Price Performance

HMSO stock opened at GBX 24.75 ($0.30) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.46. Hammerson has a one year low of GBX 18.24 ($0.22) and a one year high of GBX 40.22 ($0.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 22.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 29.59.

Get Hammerson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMSO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hammerson to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 32 ($0.39) to GBX 17 ($0.20) in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 33 ($0.40) to GBX 22 ($0.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 24.83 ($0.30).

About Hammerson

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.