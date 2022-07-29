Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Rating Increased to Hold at HSBC

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from €171.00 ($174.49) to €173.00 ($176.53) in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.67.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $147.70 on Friday. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $100.34 and a 1-year high of $237.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.80.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface;mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail and security information services.

